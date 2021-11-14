Advertisement

Raft River’s defense stifles Lapwai, sets up rematch with Oakley in title game

Wildcats never scored again after first drive
Raft River trounces Lapwai, 51-6 in the 1A DI state semi-final.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lapwai might have scored on the first drive, but the Wildcats never reached paydirt again, as Raft River looked every bit of the No. 1 team in the 1A DI, trouncing Lapwai, 51-6.

The Trojans limited the Wildcats on offense, so much so, that Titus Yearout threw three interceptions in the first half alone.

For Raft River, Kole Spencer had a big day on the ground, rushing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the defensive back had a 1 sack, 4 tackles, and one interception return for 20 yards.

Alex Murillo rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and Gabe Briggs had a receiving touchdown to go along with 54 yards.

Tegan Whitaker tallied 1 sack, 4 tackles and 1 INT.

It was a truly a team effort in this dominant performance.

“They were supposed to be the most high-powered offense out there, so we made it a point that we were the best defense out there,” senior running back/linebacker Thaine Loughmiller said. Loughmiller produced 82 receiving yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 29 yards. On defense he accumulated 1 sack and 7 tackles.

“So our coaches came into this game, they had a lot of game film on them, so we studied them, their weaknesses, and everything, just had a great execution,” junior quarterback Tate Whitaker explained. Whitaker was 8/12, throwing for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 33 yards with a 2-point conversion.

Raft River is seeking its sixth state championship, first since 2016. The Trojans will take on the reigning state champion, Oakley Hornets, at Holt Arena on Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

