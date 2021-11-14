Scouting for Food collects thousands of pounds of non-perishable good for Magic Valley food banks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Food banks around the Magic Valley had their shelves restocked, as the Boy Scouts of America brought thousands of pounds of non-perishable foods as part of their Scouting for Food program.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Lloyd DeWitt, volunteer at Mustard Seed. “We couldn’t do this without the community, there is no way we could do all this. We don’t have enough budget to afford to go out and buy all this.”

Food insecurity has been a major side-effect of the pandemic with one in eight Americans projected to face the challenge by the end of 2021, according to Feeding America.

“This is still a trying year,” said Jeremy Brown, District Executive of Mountain West Council. “People are still trying to find money or work or whatever they need. Sometimes food is that one thing that they need.”

For the Scouts, the day is an opportunity to experience the benefits of community service.

“They teach a good value of leadership and responsibility and service work. Which is really what the scouts is all about,” Brown said.

Even for the young men volunteering a part of their Saturday to help others, a sense of pride was felt, knowing they are improving the holiday season for those in need.

“It just makes me feel good inside that I’m helping other people have a fun holiday,” said Boy Scout Andrew Maschek.

Four Twin Falls locations, the Mustard Seed, Valley House, Salvation Army and South Central Community Action Partnership, collected food on Saturday.

Brown hopes the collection matches last year’s impressive haul.

“I don’t think, without those, that we would be able to hold all this food,” Brown said. “Last year we did close to 35,000 lbs.”

For DeWitt, seeing days like this remind him the character of the community he serves.

“The Magic Valley is unbelievable,” said DeWitt, “that’s why they call it a Magic Valley because of all the magic people living here.”

