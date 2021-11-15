12 Year old to host blood drive amid emergency blood shortage.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the nation returns to in-person workplaces and school, the American Red Cross faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage. But one 12-year-old from Twin Falls is doing his part to change that.

Jonah McCarty has been studying karate at Success Martial Arts for almost six years.

“Red with a black stripe in it, that’s the final red belt,” said McCarty.

As part of his efforts to get his black belt, he must do a community service project. McCarty chose to host a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

“Because there is a critical need for blood everywhere around the world, and the red cross helps a lot of it,” said McCarty.

In fact, in order to make up for the shortage of blood, the Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 additional units each week for a month.

Part of the reason is because they are seeing less donors than they were before COVID-19 began.

“People are getting busy as they are returning to the work place, its often times more difficult for us to collect blood,” said Matt Ochsner with the Red Cross.

“We aren’t able to get into some schools, some work places as (we) were pre-COVID, and the demand remains strong. Hospitals have a strong demand for blood products right now,” said Ochsner.

People could need a blood donation for a variety of reasons such as a car accident, during cancer treatment, or during surgery.

After somebody donates blood, the Red Cross tests it to ensure it is able to be used, and stores it before use.

“The demand is always there, blood can’t be manufactured, the only way we can get blood is from the generosity of our donors, and the generosity of our partners who are helping organize a drive,” said Ochsner.

Currently, 20 people are signed up to donate at Jonah’s drive, and he hopes to get all the available spots filled. His drive is being held on Nov. 23 at Success Martial Arts.

“That’s a lot more than I expected to get,” said McCarty.

If you would like to sign up for Jonah’s blood drive, visit this link.

