Designer brands are moving away from discount retailers

In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx,...
In this May 16, 2017, a TJ Maxx store is shown in Hialeah, Fla. Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The global supply chain is keeping some designer brands out of your favorite discount stores right now.

There is very little unsold clothing sitting around.

Discount chains like TJ Maxx, Burlington and Ross often carry the excess of those premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

Brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Carter’s and Steve Madden are saying they’re stepping away from those discount stores.

Brands were already moving away from these companies pre-pandemic. They say it’s the least profitable outlet and dilutes the brand’s image.

But TJ Maxx says not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

