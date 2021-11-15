Dietrich’s Shaw snatches Play of Week
The senior grabbed a 12-yard touchdown pass one-handed
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Dietrich’s 1A DII state semifinal loss against Carey Saturday, Jett Shaw provided a bright spot for the Blue Devils.
In the first quarter, Shaw grabbed a Cody Power pass one-handed for a touchdown. The 12-yard touchdown catch play earns Shaw Play of the Week honors.
The Blue Devils finish the season in third place after winning it all in 2020.
