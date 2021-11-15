Advertisement

Dietrich’s Shaw snatches Play of Week

The senior grabbed a 12-yard touchdown pass one-handed
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Dietrich’s 1A DII state semifinal loss against Carey Saturday, Jett Shaw provided a bright spot for the Blue Devils.

In the first quarter, Shaw grabbed a Cody Power pass one-handed for a touchdown. The 12-yard touchdown catch play earns Shaw Play of the Week honors.

The Blue Devils finish the season in third place after winning it all in 2020.

