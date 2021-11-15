Advertisement

Dozens of bills introduced to legislature on Monday

Among the dozens of bills introduced Monday morning, were bills preventing companies from discriminating on the basis of vaccine status(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho legislature reconvened on Monday morning.

On the docket for lawmakers are dozens of bills, most of which involve fighting vaccine mandates, including the COVID-19 vaccine requirements proposed by President Joe Biden.

Among the bills heard in the House Business Committee Monday is one that prohibits employers from discriminating based upon vaccination status and adding medical, religious, philosophical and natural immunity exemptions for employees from vaccine requirements in the workplace.

“This is personal for us, for our family,” said Kelly Williamson. “My husband’s job is on the line and he will lose it in January because of the unethical mandates.”

