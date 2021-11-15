Idaho lawmakers censure Priscilla Giddings

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The never-before-seen became a reality Monday at the Idaho Statehouse as lawmakers reconvened two months early, adding another day to what was already the longest session in state history.

The house was back in Boise to wrap up the ethics complaint against White Bird Representative Priscilla Giddings.

“She is a war veteran, she is courageous, she has integrity and honor,” said Rep. Ron Nate (R-Rexburg). “This shouldn’t be happening. She is a model of integrity and a top-flight legislator.”

Debate ensued on the House floor over whether to accept the House Ethics Committee’s unanimous recommendation to censure Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” of a member of the Idaho House.” This was in relation to Giddings posting a link to a story that showed the name and photo of a 19-year-old House intern who accused former Representative Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.

“It was wrong. The good lady from district 7 knows it was wrong. She was taught better at the United States Air Force Academy,” said Rep. James Ruchti (D-Pocatello).

Even Giddings herself took the House floor, calling this experience “surreal” and pushing back against claims she lied to the Ethics Committee.

“So if I had actually lied, it would’ve been a violation of the law and that should’ve been in this report,” said Giddings. “But it’s not, because I didn’t.”

Ultimately, the House voted in favor of approving the Ethics Committee’s recommendation, with 49 in favor, 19 against and two absent. With that, came her removal from the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

Giddings does, however, still hold her seat on both the House Agricultural Affairs and the Joint Finance Appropriations Committees. She is also running for Lieutenant Governor.

