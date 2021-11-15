Advertisement

Idaho State Treasurer opposes Biden pick for Office of Comptroller

A hearing for her nomination will be held on Nov. 18
Idaho's Treasurer, as well as others, have expressed concerns over President Biden's pick for Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.(CNN, POOL)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth has signed on with other State Treasurers in opposing the Biden administration’s pick for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulator that oversees the largest banks in the U.S.

“The nomination of Saule Omarova to lead the office of Comptroller of the Currency is a bad choice and the Senate Banking Committee should vote no on her nomination. Ms. Omarova has been vocal in her support of ‘ending the banking industry as we know it,’ and transferring private banking functions to the Federal Reserve. I encourage all Idahoans to contact members of the Senate Banking Committee urging them to vote no on the nomination,” said Ellsworth in a press release.

In the letter, Ellsworth, state financial officers, and others express concerns that Omarova would abuse her powers in order to expand control over the private banking sector as well as concerns the Biden pick would be too politically radical.

A hearing for her nomination will be held on Nov. 18.

