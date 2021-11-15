Advertisement

Lincoln County awarded million dollar grant to improve broadband

Even as the world begins to return to normal, broadband will remain of extreme importance
Broadband internet is expected to have major impacts in Lincoln County.
Broadband internet is expected to have major impacts in Lincoln County.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHOSHONE , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time, broadband is considered to be an infrastructure, like highways and sewer systems.

Lincoln County has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Commerce to improve their broadband.

The money comes from what was left of the CARES act. With the grant, Richfield, Dietrich, and Shoshone will be able to improve broadband access for the whole county.

“What this will do for Lincoln County is, we will have probably four times better internet than we’ve ever had for the most part, we’ll be able to hook up places that have never had any internet or decent internet, our schools will be able to have a much better situation for all the kids,” said Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner.

The importance of broadband was emphasized during the stay-at-home order when people were working, studying, and playing at home. For many rural communities, the shift was difficult.

When you got mom and dad and kids trying to get the work and school work done, it became a significant challenge for many of our South Central Idaho communities,” said Jeff McCurdy, the president of Region IV Development.

Even as the world begins to return to normal, broadband will remain of extreme importance.

“Typically, cities and counties are used to water systems, sewer systems, things that they are used to so the fact that broadband is now a part of that, a lot of our communities are having to get up to speed on what broadband means and how it applies to them,” said McCurdy.

Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood sees huge possibilities because of these new towers.

“Our businesses will be able to do expansions because they won’t be in this internet desert. So, it’s going to change life as we know it in Lincoln County,” she said.

They have until December 31 to finish the project in order to be reimbursed.

