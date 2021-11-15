Public invited to see plans for Kimberly interchange project

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public is invited to an open house to view the proposed plans for the Kimberly interchange project.

The Kimberly interchange project has been in the works since 2019 and now the design has been chosen.

The design will add turn lanes and signals at the existing ramps.

The design will also feature pedestrian and bicycle lanes as well where possible.

The Kimberly interchange connects I-84 and Highway 50 and is a very well-used exit by both semi-trucks and personal cars.

“This is an important interchange, especially as we see the Magic Valley continue to grow,” said Jessica Williams with the Idaho Transportation Department. “This is an important interchange, for both commercial vehicles and also the general public to travel as well.”

The construction won’t begin until the end of 2022, but the open house is on Wednesday at the Rock Creek Fire District in Kimberly from 5 to 7 p.m. The meeting will also be available online.

If individuals have questions or comments about the project and are unable to attend the in-person or self-guided online meetings, contact ITD Project Manager Andrew Young at 208-886-7854 or Andrew.Young@itd.idaho.gov.

