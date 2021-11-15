Raft River and Oakley set to meet again in state title game

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the fifth time in two years, Oakley and Raft River will meet on the gridiron Thursday night. Just like last season, the 1A Division I state championship game will feature both teams.

Oakley won the all-important rubber match last year 52-22. Earlier this year, Raft River beat Oakley 22-16 to claim the Snake River Conference crown. No. 2 Oakley’s only loss this season is to the undefeated No. 1 Trojans.

“It feels pretty dang good (to) go back to the state championship against a team we know pretty well, pretty dang excited,” said Oakley senior receiver Dace Jones. “We didn’t give them our all in the season, and we want to show them what we actually have.”

KMVT caught up with Raft River’s Thaine Loughmiller after Saturday’s 51-6 win over Lapwai and asked about the potential of Oakley repeating as state champions.

“Not going to happen,” Loughmiller said.

The game will be Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Tickets must be purchased online.

