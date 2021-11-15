Secrist, John David

TWIN FALLS—John David (Dave) Secrist was born in Willits, California on May 23, 1928 to John Stoner and Sarah Salmen Secrist. They took him home to a homestead east of Willits, California and he attended a one room school with his younger brother Robert Michael (Bob) Secrist (Lillian), deceased. Dave decided in 8th grade that he wanted to be a rancher and upon graduation from high school, he and his best friend spent a year in Alaska trapping furs to make enough money to buy a ranch. He got an introduction to ranch life at Eden Valley Ranch in Willits, California where he worked upon his return from Alaska.

In 1951 Dave married Marian Bogue (later divorcing) and subsequently had two children, Cindy Lee Bachman (Frank) of Bruneau, Idaho and Gregory David Secrist (Bonnie) of Spring Creek, Nevada. In 1958, Dave and a partner had the opportunity to purchase Lee Livestock in Lamoille, Nevada, and he moved the family from California to Nevada. In 1972, the partners purchased Dinner Station Ranch in Elko, Nevada and moved to the ranch.

In 1978, Dave married Carol Jane (Jane) Smith and inherited two daughters Laura Rhodes Clarke (George) of Birmingham, Alabama and Tracey Rhodes Breski (Brandt) of Boise, Idaho.

In 1985, Dave and Jane moved to San Jacinto Ranch, outside of Jackpot, Nevada, to manage the ranch for Salmon River Cattleman’s Association and became active in the Southern Idaho community.

After a lifetime spent working on ranches, Dave and Jane “retired” to Twin Falls, where Dave continued to support and promote cattlemen and western ranch life. He wrote Long Winding Trails which he and Jane promoted throughout the west and was an active member of the Will James Society, including his role as Vice President.

Dave’s hard work and service to the community was recognized by many awards that he earned during his lifetime.

1966- One of the founders of the Fallon Bull sale which raised money to help finance the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association.

1967 & 1970 – President’s Award from the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association

1968 – Cattleman of the Year from Nevada Cattlemen’s Association

1970 - Conservationist of the Year from Lamoille Soil Conservation District.

1974 – Nevada Rangeman of the Year from the Society of Range Management

1976-78 – President of the California-Nevada Hereford Association

1977 – Distinguished Service Award from California-Nevada Hereford Association

1978 -80 - President of Nevada Cattlemen’s Association

1979 – Started the Cowboy 100,000 Mile Club for cattlemen and cattlewomen who can document riding at least 100,000 miles in the saddle.

1981- Nevada Cattleman of the year – the first person to receive the award twice.

Dave also served eight years on the Elko County Planning Commission and on both the state and federal Grazing Advisory Boards.

Dave is survived by Jane, his wife of 43 years, 2 children ( Cindy and Greg), 2 step daughters (Laura and Tracey), 11 grandchildren (Christopher “Kit”(Jessica), Lynn (Tiffany) , Jeana (Dean), Geoffory (Jessica), Gregory (Jeanna), Pierce, Erin, Kayleigh (Shane), Logan, Alec and Moriah), and 18 great grandchildren, 2 neices, Susan and Julie (Richard) and a nephew Michael (Tammy).

Dave leaves behind a wonderful legacy of hard work at a job he loved, public service for a community he loved, and love for a family who loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M . at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Private Entombment will follow at later date at Mt. View Mausoleum in Boise.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.