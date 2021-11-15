Senate reconvening raises legal concerns

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The reconvening of the Idaho legislature is raising legal concerns.

Technically speaking, only the house members have to reconvene on Monday so they can close the books on an ethics issue with Representative Priscilla Giddings.

However, some House Republicans and Senators want to take advantage of the situation to take up legislation regarding vaccine mandates, creating a situation where now both chambers have to reconvene.

“A lot of this is perceived as being more political grandstanding and free press,” said Democratic senator Michelle Stennett representing Ketchum.

House Speaker Scott Bedke says a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s office says there is a pathway for both chambers to reconvene at the request of the speaker, but that pathway also comes with legal risk.

“Then, of course, there has never been a lawyer yet that would give you an emphatic answer and so they always leave themselves the back door cracked a little bit in case they have to back out,” Bedke said.

Bedke says there are about 25 to 30 pieces of legislation on the agenda for the 72-hour session. One is a proposed bill to fight federal overreach and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“I think there is urgency. The cases are advancing now, I think we need to have a dedicated litigation fund to participate there,” said Bedke.

The senate democrats consider the situation nothing more than political grandstanding and a waste of taxpayer money. However, since they are going to be at the capitol, senate democrats have drafted legislation to direct COVID-19 relief funds to help Idaho workers and their families.

“If we are going to be here, and they are going to present legislation, I’d like to see if we can do something that is really positive for children, parents, and citizens of Idaho,” said Senator Janie Ward-Engelking representing Boise.

Which is something Bedke thinks is quite ironic and a little hypocritical.

“Part of the bills or the ideas that are on the agenda for Monday are from the minority. So you can’t have it both ways here. I’m sorry,” he said.

