Southern Idaho organization given $300,000 in EPA funding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region IV Development Association, or RIVDA, has been given $300,000 in funding through the EPA. RIVDA is an organization founded to encourage diversification and development in South-Central Idaho’s economy.

They will create a Brownfield Committee to assess brownfield sites for redevelopment. A Brownfield Committee is a committee that looks at brownfield sites, or sites that are either abandoned or underutilized and cannot be easily reused due to possible or actual environmental contamination.

“It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy. “This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region.”

The assessment will run until Sept. of 2024 and will include properties in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties.

“These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.