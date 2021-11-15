Advertisement

Southern Idaho organization given $300,000 in EPA funding

RIVDA has been awarded $300,000 through the EPA
RIVDA has been awarded $300,000 through the EPA
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region IV Development Association, or RIVDA, has been given $300,000 in funding through the EPA. RIVDA is an organization founded to encourage diversification and development in South-Central Idaho’s economy.

They will create a Brownfield Committee to assess brownfield sites for redevelopment. A Brownfield Committee is a committee that looks at brownfield sites, or sites that are either abandoned or underutilized and cannot be easily reused due to possible or actual environmental contamination.

“It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy. “This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region.”

The assessment will run until Sept. of 2024 and will include properties in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties.

“These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?

Latest News

LaBeau declined to comment on Monday
Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse
12-year-old to host blood drive amid emergency blood shortage.
12-year-old to host blood drive amid emergency blood shortage
12 Year old to host blood drive amid emergency blood shortage.
12-year-old to host blood drive amid emergency blood shortage
With the current rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation and here in Idaho St. Luke’s is...
Idaho hospitals are months behind on surgeries