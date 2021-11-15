Advertisement

VA reminds to donate to wreaths across America

Wreaths placed at Fort Richardson National Cemetery during annual Wreaths Across America
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, so it may not be time for Christmas celebrations yet, but the Department of Veterans Affairs is reminding you it’s time to donate to Wreaths Across America.

The program lays a wreath at the burial site of every veteran across the country on Dec. 18, but you have just two more weeks to donate a wreath to a veteran.

The gesture of donating a wreath to the cause not only shows respect for those who have fallen, but it sends a message to veterans all across the country.

”It gives us a sense of satisfaction, it continues the camaraderie that we have as veterans and in the military,” said Darryl Glanders with the VA. “And it shows the family that people appreciate their loved one for what they’ve done.”

