92-year-old man shot and killed by Caldwell Police

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 92-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after police in Caldwell say he raised a gun towards them.

In a press release, the Caldwell Police Department says they were called to a neighborhood for reports of a suspicious person just before 1 a.m. Upon responding, the officers say a man “raised a handgun and pointed it at officers” before being shot by two officers.

The name of the man was not released, but they say he died at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.