Behr, William Chester

DECLO—William Chester Behr “Bill” age 79 passed away at his home in South Jordan, Utah on November 5, 2021, from congestive heart failure, his wife and son were by his side.

Bill was born in Declo, Idaho on April 22, 1942, to Chester and Miriam Behr, where he graduated from Declo High School. He then joined the US Navy in 1964 -1969 as a Sonar Technician 4 years being foreign / sea service during the conflict of Vietnam on the U.S.S. Southerland. He was awarded the: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 2 knots, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and received an Honorable discharge.

Following his military career, he was employed by Western Electric as an installer in Burley, Idaho where he met his future wife Jeannette in Burley, Idaho. They were married on April 21, 1973, in Elko, Nevada. He later worked his way into upper management with, AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Bill loved his ham radio, auto racing, C.S.I. Basketball games, golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping at Star Hope in Copper Basin.

Bill is survived by his wife Jeannette of 48 years, a daughter Christine Rees of Twin Falls, Idaho and a son Travis Behr of South Jordan, Utah. His grandsons Kyle Reese (Julie) and McCaleb Rees ... great grandsons, Jacob Rees and Alijah Rees. His sisters, Betty Logan of Jerome, Idaho and Evelyn Allen of Boise, Idaho. He has preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Behr.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 to 1 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls