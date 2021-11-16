Advertisement

Behr, William Chester

November 5, 2021, age 79
William Chester Behr “Bill” age 79 passed away at his home in South Jordan, Utah on November 5,...
William Chester Behr “Bill” age 79 passed away at his home in South Jordan, Utah on November 5, 2021, from congestive heart failure, his wife and son were by his side.(Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECLO—William Chester Behr “Bill” age 79 passed away at his home in South Jordan, Utah on November 5, 2021, from congestive heart failure, his wife and son were by his side.

Bill was born in Declo, Idaho on April 22, 1942, to Chester and Miriam Behr, where he graduated from Declo High School. He then joined the US Navy in 1964 -1969 as a Sonar Technician 4 years being foreign / sea service during the conflict of Vietnam on the U.S.S. Southerland. He was awarded the: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with 2 knots, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and received an Honorable discharge.

Following his military career, he was employed by Western Electric as an installer in Burley, Idaho where he met his future wife Jeannette in Burley, Idaho. They were married on April 21, 1973, in Elko, Nevada. He later worked his way into upper management with, AT&T and Lucent Technologies. Bill loved his ham radio, auto racing, C.S.I. Basketball games, golfing, fishing, hunting, and camping at Star Hope in Copper Basin.

Bill is survived by his wife Jeannette of 48 years, a daughter Christine Rees of Twin Falls, Idaho and a son Travis Behr of South Jordan, Utah. His grandsons Kyle Reese (Julie) and McCaleb Rees ... great grandsons, Jacob Rees and Alijah Rees. His sisters, Betty Logan of Jerome, Idaho and Evelyn Allen of Boise, Idaho. He has preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Behr.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 11 to 1 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls

Most Read

A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

94 years ago Mable Holmes was born in the family home at Benson Ward near Logan, Utah, and died...
Southwick, Mable Judd
Laura Mae Bird, age 90, of Burley, peacefully passed away in her sleep, on Saturday, Nov. 13,...
Bird, Laura Mae
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Stratton, Tifini
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Baker, Arleen Carmela