Bird, Laura Mae

BURLEY—Laura Mae Bird, age 90, of Burley, peacefully passed away in her sleep, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Highland Estates in Burley.

Laura was born on March 30, 1931, she lived an exciting and fulfilled life and had many people who loved her along the way. She worked as a nurse for numerous years helping countless people.

She brought three children into this world with her late husband Blaine, she also has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

Laura was the spotlight of the crowd, and her presence made it effortless to have fun and be yourself. She loved to play card games, such as gin and canasta and enjoyed having a glass of wine (or two) while having good conversations with her sister, Darlene Banner. Laura was the most spunky lady around, she was always there providing wisdom along with a shoulder to cry on. Even though she was stubborn, it attracted so many friends into her life. If you knew Laura, you would have a memory of laughing so hard that you would cry, anywhere from her choice of words, to her inappropriate jokes and comments.

While living at Highland Estates, Laura made many lifelong friends with the staff and residents, they called her “LB.” We would like to thank the staff for having such a positive impact in her life, and for taking care of her.

Laura will be deeply missed and cherished until we meet again. Give Heaven some Hell Laura, we love you!

At Laura’s request no formal service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.