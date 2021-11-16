Gooding football players take home top SCIC awards

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no surprise that the Gooding football program earned the top awards from the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. After all, they have a Power Five commit on their team, plus their squad didn’t lose a single game until Friday’s state semi-final.

The Senators boasted the Co-Offensive Players of the Year in quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and tight end, Colston Loveland. Passing wise, Adkinson went 105/165 for 1,545 yards, to along with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The senior also rushed for 1,170 yards, plus 14 touchdowns.

Loveland caught 55 passes for 852 yards, for an average of 15.5 yards a reception and 14 touchdowns. The Michigan commit also rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns, a career high.

FIRST TEAM - OFFENSE

Quarterback Heath Owens (Sr.) - Kimberly

Wide Receivers Gatlin Bair (So.) - Kimberly | Taylor Cavitt (Sr.) - Gooding | Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer

Running Back Race Widmier (Sr.) - Kimberly

Offensive linemen Daniel Spellman (Sr.) - Gooding | Cooper Pavkov (Sr.) - Gooding | Elijah Williams (Sr.) - Gooding | Dakota Sage (Sr.) - Gooding | Kaden Hunsaker (Jr.) - Buhl | Grant Murphy (Jr.) - Kimberly

Kicker and Punter Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer

SECOND TEAM - OFFENSE

Quarterback Drake Speirs (Sr.) - Filer

Wide Receivers Connor Laughlin (Jr.) - Kimberly | Joseph Rangel (Jr.) - Buhl

Running Backs Jayce Bower (Jr.) - Buhl | Jonah DeLeon (Sr.) - Filer

Offensive Linemen Bryson Geiger (Sr.) - Filer | Conner Sullvian (So.) - Buhl | Caleb Child (So.) - Kimberly | Chris Coach (Sr.) - Filer | Kalab Holman (Jr.) - Buhl

Now for the Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also a Senator; it’s Tayt Gillette. The senior linebacker produced 81 tackles on the season, including 12 for a loss.

FIRST TEAM - DEFENSE

Defensive Backs Taylor Cavitt (Sr.) - Gooding | Gayge Thiemann (So.) - Gooding | Gatlin Bair (So.) - Kimberly | Justin Lagoie (Sr.) - Buhl

Linebackers Kurtis Adkinson (Sr.) - Gooding | Colston Loveland (Sr.) - Gooding | Jayce Bower (Jr.) - Buhl | Michael Goff (So.) -Kimberly

Defensive Linemen Klynt Whiting (Jr.) - Gooding | Cooper Pavkov (Sr.) - Gooding | Dakota Sage (Sr.) - Gooding | Grant Murphy (Jr.) - Kimberly

SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE

Defensive Backs Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer | Heath Owens (Sr.) - Kimberly | Eligh Winn (Jr.) - Buhl | Jacob Phillips (Sr.) - Gooding

Linebackers Jamon Swainston (Sr.) - Filer | Gage Babington (Jr.) - Buhl | Parker Stringham (So.) - Kimberly | Sam Damele (Sr.) - Gooding

Defensive Linemen Chris Coach (Sr.) - Filer | Trace Nielson (Jr.) - Buhl | Anthony Morquacho (Jr.) - Kimberly | Ish Salas (Sr.) - Buhl

