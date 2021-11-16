Gooding football players take home top SCIC awards
Adkinson, Gillette and Loveland recognized
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no surprise that the Gooding football program earned the top awards from the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. After all, they have a Power Five commit on their team, plus their squad didn’t lose a single game until Friday’s state semi-final.
The Senators boasted the Co-Offensive Players of the Year in quarterback Kurtis Adkinson and tight end, Colston Loveland. Passing wise, Adkinson went 105/165 for 1,545 yards, to along with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The senior also rushed for 1,170 yards, plus 14 touchdowns.
Loveland caught 55 passes for 852 yards, for an average of 15.5 yards a reception and 14 touchdowns. The Michigan commit also rushed for 355 yards and four touchdowns, a career high.
FIRST TEAM - OFFENSE
Quarterback Heath Owens (Sr.) - Kimberly
Wide Receivers Gatlin Bair (So.) - Kimberly | Taylor Cavitt (Sr.) - Gooding | Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer
Running Back Race Widmier (Sr.) - Kimberly
Offensive linemen Daniel Spellman (Sr.) - Gooding | Cooper Pavkov (Sr.) - Gooding | Elijah Williams (Sr.) - Gooding | Dakota Sage (Sr.) - Gooding | Kaden Hunsaker (Jr.) - Buhl | Grant Murphy (Jr.) - Kimberly
Kicker and Punter Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer
SECOND TEAM - OFFENSE
Quarterback Drake Speirs (Sr.) - Filer
Wide Receivers Connor Laughlin (Jr.) - Kimberly | Joseph Rangel (Jr.) - Buhl
Running Backs Jayce Bower (Jr.) - Buhl | Jonah DeLeon (Sr.) - Filer
Offensive Linemen Bryson Geiger (Sr.) - Filer | Conner Sullvian (So.) - Buhl | Caleb Child (So.) - Kimberly | Chris Coach (Sr.) - Filer | Kalab Holman (Jr.) - Buhl
Now for the Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also a Senator; it’s Tayt Gillette. The senior linebacker produced 81 tackles on the season, including 12 for a loss.
FIRST TEAM - DEFENSE
Defensive Backs Taylor Cavitt (Sr.) - Gooding | Gayge Thiemann (So.) - Gooding | Gatlin Bair (So.) - Kimberly | Justin Lagoie (Sr.) - Buhl
Linebackers Kurtis Adkinson (Sr.) - Gooding | Colston Loveland (Sr.) - Gooding | Jayce Bower (Jr.) - Buhl | Michael Goff (So.) -Kimberly
Defensive Linemen Klynt Whiting (Jr.) - Gooding | Cooper Pavkov (Sr.) - Gooding | Dakota Sage (Sr.) - Gooding | Grant Murphy (Jr.) - Kimberly
SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE
Defensive Backs Joseph Bertao (Sr.) - Filer | Heath Owens (Sr.) - Kimberly | Eligh Winn (Jr.) - Buhl | Jacob Phillips (Sr.) - Gooding
Linebackers Jamon Swainston (Sr.) - Filer | Gage Babington (Jr.) - Buhl | Parker Stringham (So.) - Kimberly | Sam Damele (Sr.) - Gooding
Defensive Linemen Chris Coach (Sr.) - Filer | Trace Nielson (Jr.) - Buhl | Anthony Morquacho (Jr.) - Kimberly | Ish Salas (Sr.) - Buhl
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.