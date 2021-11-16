Advertisement

Governor Little joins third lawsuit against Biden vaccine mandate

Governor Little announced Monday night he would join an 11 state lawsuit to challenge Joe...
Governor Little announced Monday night he would join an 11 state lawsuit to challenge Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced late Monday that the State of Idaho would join a third lawsuit against Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Little will join 11 other states in challenging vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

“President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated. His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic. As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term,” Governor Little said in a press release Monday night.

The Biden Administration’s broader vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees had its stay extended over the weekend by the U.S. fifth circuit.

