The holiday shopping season is here

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It may not feel like it just yet, but the Holiday season is already here. Area retailers are geared up and ready to go for the busiest time of the year.

According to a study from professional service network Deloitte, holiday shoppers will spend about 33% of their time purchasing items in-store this year, a jump up from 28% a year ago.

Kindsey Taylor, owner of the Brass Monkey in Twin Falls, is noticing some new holiday tendencies.

“I do see people starting to shop holiday a little earlier with everything being stuck at port and out at sea,” Taylor said. “All my reps and anybody in the industry told me to front-load because you don’t what you’re going to get.”

With more people living and visiting Southern Idaho, Taylor is experiencing more individuals shopping locally.

“People just want a little piece of Twin Falls, Idaho,” Taylor said.

The Twin Falls Visitor Center is also adapting.

“We’ve expanded the gifts that we have available, so we’ve found local suppliers to do more unique things for Twin Falls specifically or showcasing some of the things in our area,” said Shawn Barigar, president and CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Still, the convenience of online shopping is undeniable. The Idaho Women’s Business Center is working to feature Gem State businesses on its website.

“We have a Holiday Bazaar going on, so we’re focusing on businesses who are doing online shopping, and they have special and unique sales,” said Vicky Fajardo, with the Idaho Women’s Business Center.

Fajardo adds there have been 250 women to reach out to the Center since its inception. This could mean even more options for consumers in the future.

The holiday shopping season may be synonymous with Black Friday, but according to Taylor, more people are understanding the significance of Small Business Saturday.

“I used to see my Black Friday was busier and small business Saturday was okay, but now it’s pretty much neck-and-neck,” Taylor said.

