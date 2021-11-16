Idaho courts recognize National Adoption Day

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — State courts in Idaho are recognizing National Adoption Day this week. National Adoption Day is on Nov. 20.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan issued a statement urging help from anyone who can help children find long-term homes.

“I do hereby honor, recognize and thank all those individuals who give their time, resources, and effort in providing children with a loving and permanent home,” his statement said in part.

The occasion is typically marked with adoption hearings and celebrations around Idaho courthouses, but those will be tampered down this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Adoption hearings will take place over Zoom in the Fourth Judicial District.

There are currently 117 foster children awaiting adoption in the state of Idaho, according to Bevan’s proclamation.

