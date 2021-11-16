Idaho Democrats bill aims to save tax payer money on litigation cases

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State Legislature is expected to discuss about 30 bills during its 72-hour session. One of them is aimed at saving taxpayers money on litigation cases.

Democratic House Representative Ilana Rubel plans to introduce a bill stating - - the Idaho Attorney General is the people’s lawyer, and he should be the one defending the state during litigation cases.

She says there is an increasing and disturbing trend of the State Legislature not using the Attorney General and his staff during litigation and instead using private attorneys or firms who tell them what they want to hear.

Rubel says private attorneys can charge as much as $500 an hour, whereas the Attorney General and his staff charge the state $58 an hour. The Boise Representative says she is concerned that some of the bills being presented this week are going to be challenged in court.

“It is pretty clear as I looked at a lot of these bills, (that) a lot of these bills are not going to hold up in court,” Rubel says. “They are clearly in violation of the constitution’s supremacy clause, and are likely to raise a lot of other legal problems.”

Most of the bills being introduced involve fighting vaccine mandates, including the COVID-19 vaccine requirements proposed by President Joe Biden.

