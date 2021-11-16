Idaho Department of Agriculture releases third annual Preferred holiday gift box

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Agriculture is releasing its third annual Idaho Preferred holiday gift box. They contain more than 15 products grown in the State of Idaho.

The items included this year are:

• Bitterroot Botanicals of Idaho - Wildcrafted Elderberry Syrup

• Free Spirits Beverage Company - Luke Peary Free Spirit Zero Proof Cocktail

• Garlic Gods - Quarter Pound Chesnock Red Garlic • Homemade by Dorothy’s - Jar Tasty Toppings Cranberry Orange Curd

• Hot Eric Honey- Hot Eric Honey Original • Idahoan Foods Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

• Kauffman Farm - Kauffman Farm Hearty Barley Soup Mix

• Nature’s Indulgence - Granola • Northern Latitude Foods Organic Wild Rice - Idaho Wild Rice

• Oma & Popie’s –Flippin’ The Bird Spice Blend

• Owyhee Produce - Owyhee Peppermint Oil

• Roots Chips - Purple Sea Salt Potato Chips

• TnD Orchard - Handmade Goat Milk Soap

• Wagner Idaho Foods - Wagner’s Idaho Mustard

• Weiser Classic Candy - Idaho Potato Candy

“The Idaho Preferred holiday boxes are a wonderful way to share a taste of Idaho with loved ones,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould in a press release. “I look forward to seeing what our innovative producers and talented staff put together each year.

“This gift is more than great tasting products, it’s an opportunity to support some of our local Idaho farmers, ranchers, and food crafters while giving an amazing gift sure to please,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Marketing Specialist. “Idaho ranks No. 3 in the West for agricultural production, and our state is home to 185 different commodities. The holiday gift features some of the best of Idaho’sfood, beverage, and skincare products together in this one-of-a-kind sampler.”

You can find out more and order your box at: 2021 Holiday Gift Box – Idaho Preferred | LIVE. EAT. LOCAL. The boxes will ship by mid-December.

