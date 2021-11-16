McGeachin calls for ban on vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is calling on the Idaho Legislature to ban vaccine mandates. She made the remarks on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The legislature reconvened on Monday, with some legislation aimed at Biden’s vaccine mandates. The Gem State is already involved in a number of lawsuits regarding vaccine mandates on a federal level.

The Legislature is back today, but there are forces (and lobbyists) hard at work trying to makes sure vaccine mandates are NOT banned in Idaho. We must accept nothing less than a total ban on vaccine mandates! #idleg #idpol — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) November 16, 2021

