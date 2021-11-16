Advertisement

McGeachin calls for ban on vaccine mandates

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin
Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is calling on the Idaho Legislature to ban vaccine mandates. She made the remarks on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The legislature reconvened on Monday, with some legislation aimed at Biden’s vaccine mandates. The Gem State is already involved in a number of lawsuits regarding vaccine mandates on a federal level.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

The bill says the state should use the attorney general instead of private lawyers
Idaho Democrats introduce bill aimed at saving taxpayer money on litigation costs
Gas prices are holding steady in the U.S. and Idaho despite high costs for crude oil.
Gas prices in Idaho and the U.S. hold steady despite high crude oil prices
Two officers are on administrative leave after shooting and killing a 92-year-old man in Caldwell
92-year-old man shot and killed by Caldwell Police
The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest