Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: The Kimberly Police Department tells KMVT they were called to the intersection of Van Buren and Spruce in Kimberly for reports of an irrational subject who said their car was a bomb.

They say he then left the intersection and passed police officers who followed the suspect. A pursuit then ensued.

Police say the suspect then drove through at least one home’s yard, broke down fences, and tried to ram a Kimberly police car.

The driver then bottomed out in a ditch and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was arrested in Rock Creek Canyon and was hospitalized complaining of breaking issues. The investigation continues this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: A police chase south of Twin Falls Tuesday morning ended in an arrest. The pursuit began Tuesday morning around 10:00 a.m. and ended in the area of 3275 north and 3300 east.

The chase began as a vehicle pursuit and ended as a foot pursuit. A witness on the scene reports the suspect went off the road, driving on the edge of a field and landing in a ditch.

The suspect allegedly then ran to a nearby barn where he eventually was arrested. An ambulance did arrive on the scene. KMVT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

