Twin Falls County Fire Protection Districts are looking to put an ordinance in place for newly constructed buildings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Fire Protection Districts are looking to put an ordinance in place that will be a useful tool to firefighters when it comes to combating large fires.

Twin Falls County is growing at a record pace as homes are being sold faster than developers can build homes, and the size of some of the homes is beyond belief.

“I have one that is being built at 16,000 square feet, so it would take eight of a normal size house,” said Twin Falls fire marshal Tim Lauda. “Larger than some of our commercial buildings.”

This is where the problem begins for some of the fire districts in the county. Lauda said each fire district within Twin Falls County on initial response can only come up with 8,000 gallons of water for a home as big as 56,000 cubic feet (roughly 5,000 sq feet).

“That is as big as we can supply water for,” Lauda said.

To address the issue, the Fire Marshal and the fire chiefs want the county commissioners to pass an ordinance that will ask builders constructing new residential buildings exceeding 56,000 total cubic feet, or a commercial building exceeding 24,000 cubic feet to: 1) divide the building with an approved firewall 2) put in a residential fire sprinkler system 3) or install a full coverage monitored fire alarm system. Some of the fire districts already have plans in place for when there isn’t a fire hydrant within 150 feet of a residence.

“Twin Falls Fire, Rock Creek Fire, Filer, and Buhl are offering these right now. We are just trying to make it an ordinance so it would be the same across the board for Twin Falls County,” Lauda said.

The fire marshal said a house fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. By the time firefighters get out to those far-reaching places, and by the time they notify us, it can be fully engulfed.

“So if we can get there with early notification or a fire sprinkler system that is going to keep it at bay, it gives us that advantage that we need to fight that fire,” Lauda said.

One of the reasons for the ordinance is that some new subdivisions and developments outside of city limits don’t have the infrastructure in place for fire hydrants.

“We have a lot of rural subdivisions out there that would be impossible to be annexed into a city just because of their location,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson.

The commissioner said the fire marshal and the chiefs are currently involved in checking with all the fire districts in Twin Falls County to make sure the support is there, and then they will bring that back to the commissioners.

“And we will vote to start an ordinance draft if that is the direction the board decides to go,” Johnson said.

