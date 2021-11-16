Twin Falls runner finishes in Top 15 at NXR Northwest Regional Championships
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School runner just placed in the top 15 at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships.
Stockton Stevens finished 14th overall in a race that featured nearly 200 runners, held at Eagle Island State Park over the weekend.
The junior ran the 5K championship in 15:47.70, just one second slower than what he did at state two weeks ago when he ran the event in 15:46.2.
The top finisher was Ethan Coleman of Olympia, Washington. All together, seven states competed at the event.
