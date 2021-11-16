Advertisement

Twin Falls runner finishes in Top 15 at NXR Northwest Regional Championships

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School runner just placed in the top 15 at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships.

Stockton Stevens finished 14th overall in a race that featured nearly 200 runners, held at Eagle Island State Park over the weekend.

The junior ran the 5K championship in 15:47.70, just one second slower than what he did at state two weeks ago when he ran the event in 15:46.2.

The top finisher was Ethan Coleman of Olympia, Washington. All together, seven states competed at the event.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

Stevens finishes in 14th place
Gooding relies on offensive line
Gooding football players take home top SCIC awards
“It feels pretty dang good (to) go back to the state championship against a team we know pretty...
Raft River and Oakley set to meet again in state title game
The senior grabbed a 12-yard touchdown pass one-handed
Dietrich’s Shaw snatches Play of Week