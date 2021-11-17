Behind the Business: Twin Blades Axe Throwing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A unique take on axe throwing has made its way to the Magic Valley. Twin Blades Axe Throwing is bringing mobility to the industry.

“We started it because we saw that it was a popular item in other towns,” says owner Matt Dorsey. “We didn’t have anything like that around here, so we decided we’d build one and see how it went.”

Dorsey says this station can be an enhancer at any party. “It can be rented. We come to you, and the whole idea is just for us to bring the party to you. You can be in the comfort of your own home, have your drinks and food, and we’ll come to you.”

The adaptability of the trailer is what makes Twin Blades most unique. “We’ve had really good feedback ever since we’ve started,” says Dorsey.

“We’ve only been open since October, and our first event was Oktoberfest downtown. We killed it, with over 130 people that visited in just two days. We’ve also done numerous private events and a couple of community events. Everyone seems to be really responsive and really enjoying it.”

