Capitol Christmas tree arrives this Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Capitol Christmas tree will arrive at the Capitol next week on Nov. 22. This year’s tree was donated by David, Lisa, and Delaney Bell and will be located on 1414 N. Harrison Blvd in Boise.

There will be no in-person tree lighting ceremony this year, however crews will begin stringing LED lights on the tree and decorating the interior of the Capitol building beginning Tuesday morning.

“The Idaho State Capitol’s holiday atmosphere comes alive with splendid decorations and the beautiful Christmas tree, reminding us all of the blessings of the season,” Governor Little said. “I hope you, your family, and loved ones can visit and reflect on the joy and peace this time of year brings.”

“After agonizing with what to do with this gorgeous tree that was planted too close to our home, we came to the unfortunate realization that the tree must be removed,” David Beale said. “Almost simultaneously, we received a surprise knock on our door from the State, asking us if we would be interested in donating our tree to become the Capitol Christmas Tree. That visit was an absolute blessing. Yes, this fine tree needed to be removed, but to go out serving as a beacon of the holiday season for the steps of the Capitol building, we could not be more pleased, or ask for a sweeter outcome!”

