Cassia County Sheriff looking for missing child

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing four-year-old girl they say has been missing since earlier Thursday morning.

Police say the mother of the missing girl stated that Elizabeth Rose Crofts, Alaina’s grandmother, and the mother picked up the missing girl, named Alaina Duey, around 10:30 a.m. in Burley.

According to the Sherrif’s Office, Crofts was supposed to take Alaina Duey to school, but Natalia says they never got there. She says she went to Croft’s motel room but discovered she had left.

Police say they are looking for a silver 2004 four-door Pontiac with the license plate 2G2WR524141214393.

Police believe Croft may be traveling to the Boise area or the state of Arizona. Alaina is described as being approximately 3′5″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and grey boots.

Missing four-year-old Alaina Duey (Idaho State Police)

Crofts was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes. If you see either Alaina or Crofts, you are urged to contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or to call 911.

