COVID-19 situation in Idaho improving, Department of Health and Welfare says

FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are encouraging signs with the COVID-19 situation in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In their weekly COVID-19 media briefing Tuesday afternoon, the department said for the eighth straight week, the COVID-19 testing positivity rate has decreased.

Despite the 9.2% positivity rate being above the 5% target, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing. Director Dave Jeppesen adds the Gem State is on a path to exit crisis standards of care.

He did not provide a timeframe but added different areas could come out of the standards at different times.

“Coming out of crisis standards of care, we could be regional and if we go out of crisis standards of care and run into trouble in the future, we could go back into crisis standards of care as needed,” Jeppesen said.

To end these standards, Jeppesen reminds Idahoans to help slow the spread, like vaccination.

Nearly 9,000 Idaho children aged 5 to 11 have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those aged 12 and up, 61% have at least one shot.

