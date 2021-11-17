Early reading test numbers for school children show improvement

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Results from Idaho’s early reading test show an improvement in reading proficiency compared to last year. The new results from 2021 show that 51% of Idaho’s kindergartners through third-graders are reading at grade level. That number is up from 49.6% last year.

“The final results are encouraging, especially in grades 1 through 3, where children are continuing their education,” Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said. “The percentage of students at grade level this fall increased from each grade (K, 1, 2,3) to the next, and the percentage below grade level declined.”

The results were broken down on grade level. The number of kindergartners reading at grade level declined this year compared to last. 40.8% of kindergartners were assessed at grade level this year compared to 43.4% from the Fall of 2020.

46% of this fall’s first-grade students were assessed at grade level. That number is up 41.7% from last year. The number of second and third graders assessed at grade level also increased in 2021 compared to 2020, as 57.3% of second-graders and 59.3% of third graders had an increase of 3 and 1% respectively.

While these numbers represent an increase from a year ago, they are still in sharp contrast to the same numbers from 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic. In that study, 42.% of kindergartners, 48.9% of first graders, 62.9% of second graders, and 64% of third-graders tested out at grade levels.

“Scores for first-through third-graders still fall short of pre-pandemic levels, and that is not a surprise considering the learning loss caused by pandemic disruptions,” Ybarra said. “But these latest results indicate we are making headway.”

