Advertisement

Eastern Idaho sheriff on leave while under investigation

A Sheriff in eastern Idaho is on leave pending an investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's...
A Sheriff in eastern Idaho is on leave pending an investigation by the Idaho Attorney General's Office(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho sheriff is under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, but the agencies in charge of the investigation declined to say why the investigation was occurring.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rogers announced in a prepared statement Tuesday that the attorney general’s office was investigating Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland in connection with an incident that happened while the sheriff was off-duty. Rowland, who is on leave while the investigation is pending, could not be reached for comment.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, saying the secrecy was necessary “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved.”

The Attorney General’s Office also declined to release records of the investigation because it is still underway.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
Idaho confirms the first COVID-19 child death
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

Galadriel Stineman will be coming to the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 20
Famous actor and author coming to Twin Falls
Public invited to see plans for Kimberly interchange project.
Public invited to see plans for Kimberly interchange project
Lincoln County awarded million dollar grant to improve broadband.
Lincoln County awarded million dollar grant to improve broadband
Police believe Crofts may be headed to Boise or Arizona
Cassia County Sheriff looking for missing child