Eastern Idaho sheriff on leave while under investigation

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho sheriff is under investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, but the agencies in charge of the investigation declined to say why the investigation was occurring.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Rogers announced in a prepared statement Tuesday that the attorney general’s office was investigating Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland in connection with an incident that happened while the sheriff was off-duty. Rowland, who is on leave while the investigation is pending, could not be reached for comment.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, saying the secrecy was necessary “in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to avoid undue intrusion into the private lives of the persons involved.”

The Attorney General’s Office also declined to release records of the investigation because it is still underway.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.