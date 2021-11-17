Famous actor and author coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Galadriel Stineman, who is known for her work In the Middle, This Is Us, Glee, and countless other shows is coming to Twin Falls on November 20.

Stineman recently published her first book called ‘Love Against the Autumn Sky’ and will be coming to the Orpheum Theatre this weekend to speak about her experience as a writer and actress.

Her publishing team will be there as well to speak about the process of publishing a novel. Stineman says there will be something for everyone at the presentation.

“If anybody wants to talk about any of the projects that they know me from, we will also be doing a short reading from my book, and then something that is pretty cool is the publishing team will be there, my publisher will be there to talk about what that process is like, one of my editors will be there to talk about what it is like to have a book made,” said Stineman.

Everyone who comes will get an autographed copy of her book. Tickets are available now.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.