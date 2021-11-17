Filer senior wins SCIC Volleyball MVP
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being named to the SCIC all-conference volleyball first-team during her first three years at Filer High School, Alexis Monson is finally the MVP.
The setter and outside hitter helped the Lady Wildcats reach the 3A state play-in game last month.
First-Team
Sydney Kelsey Kimberly OH Senior
Kelsy Stanger Kimberly MH Junior
Reece Fleming Goodng Setter Senior
Alx Roe Gooding OH Senior
Lily Waltman Buhl OH Senior
Camille Starley Filer OH Senior
Second-Team
Jessie Perron Junior Libero Kimberly
Eliza Anderson Junior OH Kimberly
Kiera Patterson Senior MH Gooding
Izzy Stockham Sophomore OH Gooding
Allie Bishop Sophomore MH Filer
Alli Jo Alger Senior OPP Filer
Coach of the Year:
Melissa Edwards (Kimberly) & Trica Adkinson (Gooding)
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.