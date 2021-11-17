Advertisement

Filer senior wins SCIC Volleyball MVP

The Wildcats came from behind to knock off the Beavers.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being named to the SCIC all-conference volleyball first-team during her first three years at Filer High School, Alexis Monson is finally the MVP.

The setter and outside hitter helped the Lady Wildcats reach the 3A state play-in game last month.

First-Team

Sydney Kelsey Kimberly OH Senior

Kelsy Stanger Kimberly MH Junior

Reece Fleming Goodng Setter Senior

Alx Roe Gooding OH Senior

Lily Waltman Buhl OH Senior

Camille Starley Filer OH Senior

Second-Team

Jessie Perron Junior Libero Kimberly

Eliza Anderson Junior OH Kimberly

Kiera Patterson Senior MH Gooding

Izzy Stockham Sophomore OH Gooding

Allie Bishop Sophomore MH Filer

Alli Jo Alger Senior OPP Filer

Coach of the Year:

Melissa Edwards (Kimberly) & Trica Adkinson (Gooding)

