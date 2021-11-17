Governor Brad Little declares this week Idaho Apprenticeship Week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has declared this week Idaho Apprenticeship Week in the state of Idaho. In a press release, Little touted apprenticeships as a solution for Idaho’s worker shortage.

Little praised apprenticeships as a way to build a pool of skilled workers for one of 1,200 occupations in Idaho. He also touted a new program he says will benefit 2,000 new workers that will apprenticeships with degree programs in Idaho colleges and in for workforce training institutions.

“Employees get on-the-job training and classroom instruction specifically designed for the career they choose, along with opportunities to advance. Apprentices learn while they earn a certification, gain practical experience, start working immediately, and receive built-in mentoring and support,” Little said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.