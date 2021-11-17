House passed a flurry of bills on Tuesday aimed at combating vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On day two at the state legislature, House and Senate members continued debating many bills relating to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as well as, individuals’ right to personal choice.

One of the first House Bills discussed Tuesday afternoon was HB- 412. The proposed legislation which is phrased as a “Civil Rights Bill”, prohibits certain acts of discrimination based on immunization status or the possession of an immunity passport. The bill makes it unlawful for state and local governments to withhold or deny any person local or state government services, goods, facilities, advantages, privileges, licensing, education, health care access, or employment opportunities. It also makes it unlawful for any employer to refuse employment or discriminate in any way based on immunity passport or vaccination status.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) calls the legislation a “freedom bill”.

“That I or you may be free to tell our employer who is coercing us and tell us that we must have a vaccine, no,” Skaug said.

However, Rep. Chris Mathias (D-Boise) had some concerns about the bill’s language.

“So unless this is going to go to the amending order and be heavily amended at this point I would urge your red light as well,” Mathias said.

The bill passed 48 to 22 and heads to the Senate. The most heavily debated bill on Tuesday was HB - 415 sponsored by Rep. Mike Moyle (R-Star). The proposed legislation protects the ability for someone to claim an exemption based on religious beliefs and prohibits the government, employer, or any other entity from questioning or requesting additional information on the sincerity of the employee’s religious belief. The scope of the bill, and the ability for someone to have the right to refuse medical treatment based on religious beliefs, could be extended to employer vaccine mandates.

“Our first amendments matter. Our constitution matters, and it’s a shame that we have to stay here and remind our employers that our religious freedoms and exemptions matter,” Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) said.

Others were deeply concerned about the bill and its impact on the validity of general religion.

“If we allow people to use religion as the mask, to do and say anything they want to be, you may causing the demise of religion itself,” Rep. Gary Marshall (R-Idaho Falls) said,

The bill passed 46-24. Another House Bill that passed on Tuesday was HB-429, which was sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate (R-Rexburg). The proposed legislation wants to provide an exemption in public schools for mandates relating to mask-wearing, plexiglass enclosures, and people who are subject to vaccine mandates. Under the bill, people would be able to apply for an exemption for medical, religious, and personal reasons. Some on the house floor felt the bill took away local control and the ability for school districts and boards to make decisions for themselves.

In the end, the bill passed the House and will head to the Senate with a 42 to 28 vote.

“Nearly everyone for or against the bill removed their mask as they spoke. There was only one or two who kept their mask on,” said Nate. “And the reason why, and this is the point I’m making here, is in education facial expression, non-verbal communication is important.”

HB-419 also passed the House on Tuesday 41-27. The legislation simply creates a “don’t ask don’t tell” policy concerning Covid-19 vaccination status to prevent Idaho citizens from being terminated from their employment as a result of their personal decisions regarding this vaccination. HB-421 which passed 50-18, codifies and expands the Governor’s executive order passed in April and provides that individuals will not be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative test results in order to: apply or receive services provided by the state; enter a government venue, or be hired or maintain employment with the state.

However, one of the most interesting bills of the day was HB- 415. The proposed legislation would add medical, religious, philosophical, and natural immunity exemptions for employees from vaccine requirements in the workplace

“Simply put we can protect personal freedom while not getting in the way of the business of business.” said bill sponsor Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt (R-Eagle).

However, others thought the bill does get in the way of business and hurts large companies and families looking to hire a caregiver or nanny.

The bill passed 43 to 24.

During Tuesday’s session, Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) asked for the AG’s opinion on House Bills 419, 421, and 415. Rubel and other Democrats have been concerned that any bills passed this week will not hold in court, especially if the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates are found to be constitutional in court.

