Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force receives award

(WTVG)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force has received the 2021 Victim Services Award for its work in preventing internet crimes against children.

The award comes from the Idaho Victim Witness Association who presented the award, along with representatives from the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program, to task force members Nov. 12.

ICAC was nominated by victim witness coordinators at the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office back in August. In their nomination, they in part noted that ICAC works “tirelessly to help some of the most vulnerable victims in Idaho.”

“ICAC makes Idaho safer so our children and grandchildren have every opportunity to flourish,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “It’s a high calling but very difficult work. I’m thankful to the men and women of ICAC for committing their professional lives to something so noble. They’re incredibly deserving of this honor.”

