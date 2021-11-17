Raft River and Oakley are the class of 8-man football, and they meet again for a title

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday night, it will be episode five of the Raft River and Oakley saga. Once again, the two 8-man powerhouses will meet for a state title.

For the fifth time in the last 15 months, Oakley and Raft River will meet on the field. It’s a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Oakley won.

“It wasn’t an initial thought, but always in the back of our heads we knew we wanted to be here, and we could be here,” said Oakley senior wide receiver Dace Jones.

“It’s pretty awesome, I mean that’s what we worked for all summer, all football season, this is our end goal,” said Raft River senior wide receiver and corner Tegan Whitaker.

Both teams have beaten up on their opponents this year, with the pair topping every single one of their counterparts by double digits, except for of course, the 22-16 Trojan win over the Hornets in October.

“There’s a little bit more hatred going around than there is against other teams because we want to beat each other more than anyone else,” said Jones.

“I mean they live right over the hill from us, we’re friends with quite a few of them, we know them pretty well, we see them a lot in other sports,” said Whitaker.

Something will have to give. The most points the Raft River defense has allowed this season is 28. Other than the game between the two squads earlier this year, Oakley has put up over 50 points in every matchup.

“it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fast, it’s going to be close,” said Oakley senior tight end Briggs Sagers.

“Just a dog fight,” said Seth Tracy, Raft River senior receiver and linebacker. “Everyone’s ready to battle, and we’re going to have challenges, highs, and lows, and we just got to get through them.”

If Oakley wins on Thursday night at Holt arena, it would be the first repeat state championship in school history. If Raft River wins, they grab their sixth state title.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.