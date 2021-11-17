Raul Labrador running for Idaho Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Congressman Raul Labrador announced Wednesday afternoon he will enter the race for Idaho Attorney General in 2022.

In a press release, Labrador said in part: “Right now the great battles for the soul of our nation are taking place in our courthouses. The Biden Administration is pushing an unlawful agenda that interferes with the sovereignty of the State of Idaho and the freedoms, liberties, and economic future of Idahoans.”

“As Attorney General, I will defend our liberties and hold the Biden Administration accountable. We need an Attorney General who has the knowledge, experience and strength to help lead these efforts.”

Labrador also said he feels as though Idaho too often doesn’t take part in suits against what he called the radical left, and promised to become more involved if elected. Labrador backed an immigration bill that would have added 10,000 armed federal immigration officers and penalized sanctuary cities among other things.

Prior to being a congressman, Labrador was an attorney with law offices in Nampa and Boise. He was also a law clerk for the United States Court for the District of Idaho.

