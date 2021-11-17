Region IV Development Association receives gets $300,000 EPA grant

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Region IV Development Association is now in possession of a $300,000 Brownfield revitalization grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

A Brownfield is a place previously used for commercial or industrial activity that could be contaminated. Region IV did not provide the locations of potentially impacted areas. However, the funding will go towards all nine counties in South Central Idaho.

The organization will create a committee to assess if properties are contaminated or not. The end goal is to re-utilize already developed properties

“So by reusing those properties rather than developing new property, we take some of the developmental pressure off of green spaces and land that’s being worked, maybe farmed, and it really stops some of the urban sprawl,” said Dr. Michele McFarlane, the community development planner for Region IV.

The committee will prioritize sites based on reuse potential.

