Second day of legislature sees debate over vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On day two at the State Legislature, House and Senate members continued to debate many bills relating to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Legislators continued their heated debates on the house floor on Tuesday ranging from worker’s compensation for COVID-19 vaccines to people being able to claim religious exemptions without being questioned by their employer.

A bill that was recently debated was one sponsored by Representative Ron Nate that wants to provide an exemption in public schools for mandates relating to mask-wearing, Plexiglas enclosures, and people who are subject to vaccine mandates.

Under the bill, people would be able to apply for an exemption for medical, religious, and personal reasons. Some on the house floor felt the bill took away local control and the ability for school districts and boards to make decisions for themselves.

In the end, the bill passed the House and will head to the Senate with a 42 to 28 vote.

“Nearly everyone for or against the bill removed their mask as they spoke. There was only one or two who kept their mask on,” said Nate. “And the reason why, and this is the point I’m making here, is in education facial expression, non-verbal communication is important.”

The House also passed “don’t ask don’t tell” policy legislation concerning COVID-19 vaccination status to prevent Idaho citizens from being terminated from their employment as a result of their personal decisions over vaccinations.

Idaho lawmakers started meeting on Monday in what is essentially a continuation of the 2021 legislative session. The house never adjourned, though the Senate did.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office says reconvening was probably legal, but a court could rule otherwise. If that happens. the laws they are passing will not be valid.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.