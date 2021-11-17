Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House poised to censure Gosar over posting violent video
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery takes stand at murder trial
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland
The 3rd annual kick-off event for the machine operator apprenticeship is happening as they...
Governor Brad Little declares this week Idaho Apprenticeship Week
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say