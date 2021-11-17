Advertisement

Twin Falls School District dealing with paraeducator shortage

Paraeducators are teacher's aids that work in different capacities from student support to...
Paraeducators are teacher's aids that work in different capacities from student support to special education and behavior support(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is dealing with a worker shortage like many businesses in the Magic Valley. Now, it will be hosting an employment day to deal with the issue.

The Twin Falls School District is in need of paraeducators. These are teachers’ aids that work in a few different capacities from student support, special education, to behavior support.

The District Office is hosting an employment day on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective candidates can make an appointment or walk-in for an interview and know if they received a job that day.

The school district says one of the reasons for the shortage is a competitive job market, and employers paying above-market wages.

“Everyone in the community is kind of weighing what they place importance on,” said Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner. “If people were looking to jump into different careers, they’re able to jump into them right now.”

The district is also offering a bonus of $1,000 to $1,500 depending on the position for all paraeducators who are employed by Jan. 1 and finish the school year with the district.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit began around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning
Police chase south of Twin Falls ends in arrest
A crash injures 3.
Crash in Twin Falls injures three
The trip is 847 miles.
Historic locomotive travels through Twin Falls on its way to Northern Nevada Railway Museum
December Outlook: Cooler or Warmer?
Looking long-term: How is December looking weather-wise?
The crash happened in Burley on Wednesday
Multiple hospitalized in Burley crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" during an event on the...
New infrastructure bill could save Idahoans money
With the holiday season around the corner, cybercriminals are gearing up for their busiest time...
Cybersecurity experts warn of increased scam activity this holiday season
Two Idaho mule deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The former Congressman made the announcement he will run for Idaho Attorney General Wednesday
Raul Labrador running for Idaho Attorney General