Twin Falls School District dealing with paraeducator shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is dealing with a worker shortage like many businesses in the Magic Valley. Now, it will be hosting an employment day to deal with the issue.

The Twin Falls School District is in need of paraeducators. These are teachers’ aids that work in a few different capacities from student support, special education, to behavior support.

The District Office is hosting an employment day on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective candidates can make an appointment or walk-in for an interview and know if they received a job that day.

The school district says one of the reasons for the shortage is a competitive job market, and employers paying above-market wages.

“Everyone in the community is kind of weighing what they place importance on,” said Twin Falls School District Spokesperson Eva Craner. “If people were looking to jump into different careers, they’re able to jump into them right now.”

The district is also offering a bonus of $1,000 to $1,500 depending on the position for all paraeducators who are employed by Jan. 1 and finish the school year with the district.

