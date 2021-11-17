Twin Falls School District to hold resource fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Imagine a child walking into school and not knowing where their next meal is or where they will sleep at night.

That is a reality hundreds of children in Twin Falls face a day.

“We just know that these are issues that families deal with, and we know that if our students are going to be successful alongside every other students, but they are lacking those basic needs at home, we’ve got to do something to help with that,” said public relations director Eva Craner. “Otherwise, we can’t focus on the academics,”

Currently, about 64% of students in the Twin Falls School District are getting free or reduced lunch.

There are more than 400 homeless students identified each year in the district, but now the school district is stepping up to help.

“With the pandemic winding, and where it sits currently right now, we just wanted to help people the best we can,” said Bill Brulotte, the Associate Superintendent. “And we kept finding ourselves going from different agency to different agency, so the idea was putting us all together in one location so we could help families at one time and try to get to quite a few of those families because a lot of them have a couple jobs and its hard for them to get to different locations across town.”

The community resource fair takes place on December 3 and Dec ember 4 at Bickel Elementary.

On December 3 it takes place between 6:30 and 9:00 p.m. and on December 4 it takes place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

All of the different community resources will be at one spot, making it easy for everyone.

There will be information on food boxes, affordable housing, and mental health resources to name a few.

“You might start talking to a family and all of a sudden, you find out that they need another government assistance, and if you are doing it at their house, you have to set up another appointment for them and that becomes difficult,” said Brulotte.

“So if they are all in one area at the same time, you can just walk them over to somebody else and say hey I think you might have a program that can help this family out do you mind talking to them,” he said.

You don’t have to have a child in the school district to come to the fair.

“Sometimes its a disconnect with mental health resources, or medical resources, sometimes its food insecurity, or lack of housing available to these families, all of those different areas of need,” said Eva Craner.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.