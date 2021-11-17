Advertisement

Twin Falls School District is hoping to solve paraeducator shortage with upcoming event

Paraeducators are teacher's aids that work in different capacities from student support to special education and behavior support(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is dealing with a worker shortage like many businesses in the Magic Valley and is looking to address the issue with an upcoming job event.

The school district is struggling to get applicants for their paraeducators positions. These are teachers’ aids that work in a few different capacities, from special education and behavior support to helping students learn English as a second language.

“These paraprofessionals are really critical to ensuring that every student can excel. because our students come to us at a variety of levels,” said Twin Falls School District public relations director Eva Craner.

She adds they currently have more than 30 positions they need to fill across 16 schools in the district, and in a very competitive job market, it has been hard to retain and fill open positions.

“Some of them go into careers where they make more money, and they go into private industry,” said Craner. “Some of them get their teaching degree and become classroom teachers within our district.”

To help address this need, the district office is hosting an Employment Day on Nov. 30, 9 am to 3 p.m. where prospective candidates can make an appointment or walk in for an interview and know if they received a job that day. The district is also offering $1,000 to $1,500 bonuses to paraeducators who are employed by Jan. 1 and finish the school year with the district.

“One of the challenges we have is we are state-funded. Our pay rates might not be the same level as you might see in private industry,” said Craner. “We are offering some things that we think might make those jobs more competitive.”

Craner also said full-time paras are eligible for benefits like health insurance and are part of the public employee retirement system, but the job’s rewards go well beyond pay and benefits.

“The paraeducators that I have talked to recently all say that it is not about the pay for them. It is about seeing the look on the child’s face when they master a skill, or they overcome an obstacle that they have been working on for so long,” Craner said.

TF School District Employment Day
TF School District Employment Day(SK)

