Twin Falls triples up Ridgevue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chowder Bailey posted a game-high 21 points and Twin Falls rolled to the 66-22 win over Ridgevue. Rylee Robbins was second in scoring with 15 points. Halle Egbert had a balanced game, producing 10 points, 9 steals 5 assists and and 6 rebounds, while Reagan Rex scored 11 points.

4A SCORES

Burley 44, Century 29: Amari Whiting led the Bobcats with 27 pts. Burley now 2-0, travels to Pocatello.

Bishop Kelly 53, Jerome 21

Buhl 49, Wood River 16: Meghan Montgomery posted a game-high 17 points, while Adams led the Wolverines with five.`

3A SCORES

Gooding 60, Wendell 34: The Senators were by Alx Roe 15, Fallon Millican who had 18 and Izzie Stockham scored 10 points. The Trojans were led by Anna Scott who had 14.

Gooding 13 11 18 18

Wendell 7 10 8 9

Snake River 55, Kimberly 43

2A SCORES

Dietrich 43, Valley 29

1A DI SCORES

Oakley 29, Richfield 23: Falon Bedke and Kaymbri Beck led Oakley with 8 pts each.

Shoshone 35, Hansen 30

Grace 61, Murtaugh 44

Liberty Charter 42, Glenns Ferry 29

