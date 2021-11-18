Advertisement

60 hours to fight hunger kicks off annual donation period

There will be several drop off locations all across the Magic Valley
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, 60 hours to fight hunger kicked off its annual donation period on Thursday.

The program aims to assist low-income families around the Magic Valley in allowing them to have all they need for a Thanksgiving dinner. Officials with the South-Central Community Action Partnership say that this program is especially important this year due to shortages.

“(What) we found out back in late spring, is there was going to be a turkey shortage this year,” said Randy Wostradowski, Community Services Director at the South Central Community Action Partnership. “And I think it’s finally hit the media that it’s out there and so it’s gonna be very difficult for low income especially to obtain a turkey. If they were planning on buying one, this will help in that regard.”

Donations will be accepted from Thursday until this Saturday at Rob Green Buick GMC in Twin Falls, Smith’s in Twin Falls and Walmart in Jerome. Any main course for a meal will be accepted.

