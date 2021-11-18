Carey making fifth straight state championship appearance

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carey High school is seeking its first state championship since 2018 and eighth overall. The Panthers are playing in their fifth consecutive 1A D-II state championship, they went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 and have taken second place since then.

The last team outside District IV to have won a state championship is Salmon River High School back in 2016.

Carey is 11-0 on the season and will face a 8-2 Kendrick team on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome. Head coach Lane Kirkland discusses the legacy of Panther Football and what his team expects to accomplish.

“We always get everybody’s best game. During the conference games in the season, Castleford and Dietrich gave us their very best game and we don’t expect anything less,” Kirkland said. “That target has been on our back for a long time, but when you have tradition, you know how to handle that targeting system that’s on you all the time.”

The Tigers are gearing up for the second straight game at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Last weekend Kendrick eliminated Castleford in the semi-final.

The Wolves led by two at halftime, before committing a series of turnovers in the second half to fall 46-30.

“It was really close and then Castleford threw a couple of picks and after that, it just went downhill,” said junior quarterback Carsn Perkes. “As long as we play clean, we can definitely win.”

“I just want to run hard, I want to block well for my teammates, I want to do whatever it takes to get the job done,” added junior running back Conner Simpson.

The Panthers’ pep rally is Thursday at Carey High School, starting at 2:45 p.m. There’s also a send-off Friday at 7 a.m., as the team embarks on their 450 mile journey up north.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.